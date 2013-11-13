Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date November 22, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Yield 4.29 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, TD & Westpac

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0995535969

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.