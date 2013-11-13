Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.506
Reoffer price 99.506
Reoffer yield 1.729 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank,
Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan Caz
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0995417846
