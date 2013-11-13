Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WPP PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.473
Yield 3.062 pct
Spread 103 baisi points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BAML, CMZ, GS, HSBC & ING
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0995643003
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue