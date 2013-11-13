Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2015

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Spread Minus 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.3bp

Over the 0.25 pct 11 September 2015 BKO

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0995413696

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.