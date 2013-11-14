Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 91.346

Reoffer price 91.46

Yield 8.155 pct

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0907335599

Data supplied by International Insider.