Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower BWG Homes ASA
Issue Amount 350 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date November 28, 2018
Coupon 3-months Nibor + 380bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-months Nibor + 380bp
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Arctic, Danske & Nordea
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Norway
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.