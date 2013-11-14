Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties
Guarantor Wanda Commercial Properties (Hong Kong) Co. Limited,
Wanda Real Estate Investments Limited, Wanda Commercial
Properties Overseas Limited
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date November 21, 2018
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 98.936
Reoffer price 98.936
Yield 5.119 pct
Spread 375 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.