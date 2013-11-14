Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower ENI SpA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date November 22, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.957
Yield 2.631 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.6bp
over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2025
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 103.779
Yield 3.356 pct
Spread 115 baisi points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169bp
over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR
Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0970852348
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,
SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.