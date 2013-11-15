BRIEF-United Credit Systems to acquire shares in E&G Global Real Estate
* Says decides to acquire 20,000 shares in E&G Global Real Estate Societe a responsabilite limitee priced 1 euro ($1.06) per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2mrRJYC
Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Securitas AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 22, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Yield 2.655 pct
Spread 110 baisi points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.8bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nordea, RBS & UniCredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0996455399
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says decides to acquire 20,000 shares in E&G Global Real Estate Societe a responsabilite limitee priced 1 euro ($1.06) per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2mrRJYC
* Unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, ilford from a Meyer Bergman Fund for £78 million
SHANGHAI, March 6 China stocks started the week on an upbeat tone as tech shares jumped after Premier Li Keqiang identified innovation as a key part of the economy's restructuring at the opening of the annual meeting of the country's parliament.