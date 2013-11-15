Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH

Guarantor Telefonica Deutschland Holdings AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.162

Yield 2.053 pct

Spread 98 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.7bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BayernLB, Commerzbank & UBS Investment Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0912992160

