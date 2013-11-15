BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.057499 billion euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2023
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.883
Reoffer price 99.883
Yield 3.526
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0995102695
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $2.058014 billion
Maturity Date November 21, 2023
Coupon 4.125pct
Issue price 99.915
Reoffer price 99.915
Yield 4.144 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0995102778
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
