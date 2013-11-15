Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Vivacom (Bulgarian Telecommunications Company Ead)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2018

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.625 pct

Spread 597 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, VTB Capital, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Listing IRISH

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Regs ISIN XS0994993037

144A ISIN XS0994993623

Data supplied by International Insider.