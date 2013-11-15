BRIEF-Space 2: completion of merger with Avio may be delayed
* Said on Friday preliminary date of completion of business combination with Avio may be changed following a delay of some conditions and analysis of tax issues related to Avio Group
March 6 Gree Real Estate Co., Ltd.: * Says it names Su Xixiong as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/ZCGko0 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
COLOMBO, March 6 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker in dull trade on Monday as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales due to inflows from remittances, dealers said.