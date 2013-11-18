Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.825

Yield 2.536 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.8bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Pariabs, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0996755350

Data supplied by International Insider.