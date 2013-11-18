Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 93.548

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 410 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0877809375

Data supplied by International Insider.