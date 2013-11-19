Asian equity markets are heading into 2014 with fundamentals in
the driving seat rather than macro factors determining equity
performance.
** The average 90-day correlation between the constituents
of the MSCI Asia ex-Japan and the index hovers
just below 0.4. link.reuters.com/mes74v
** A selloff triggered by the scare of tapering earlier this
year saw money leave the region en masse lifting correlations
but they stopped short a third below recent highs.
** One factor is earnings. As JPMorgan points out, with
expectations in EM policy low, companies that beat on earnings
growth and cash flow are likely to squeeze higher.
** According to Thomson Reuters IBES, 3-month earnings
momentum for Chinese financials, Indian IT & pharma, Korean
materials & Taiwanese healthcare and food retailing is running
well ahead of average.
** And while regional valuations at the index level are in
line with historical averages at the sector level there is
significant divergence.
** Relative to the index, regional autos & banks and
Australian energy firms are trading at the widest P/E discounts.
** Any spike in correlations when, and if, the Fed tapers
next year is again likely to be short-lived as the hunt for
quality gathers pace and a focus on fundamentals persists.
