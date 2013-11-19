BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Land & Housing Corp
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp
Payment Date December 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank London Branch Acting Through
Deutsche Bank Zurich Branch, HSBC Bank, RBS & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0229099871
ZURICH, March 6 Activist hedge fund investor RBR suggested outgoing GAM Holding Chairman Johannes de Gier consider bringing in a new chief executive at the Swiss asset manager, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.