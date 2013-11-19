Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2016
Coupon 0.569 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.569 pct
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN DE000A1TNCY5
