Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.205

Reoffer yield 2.249 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.6bp

over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Bank of America, CMZB,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0997342562

Data supplied by International Insider.