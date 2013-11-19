Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.674
Yield 1.816 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6bp
over the OBL#167
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Nykredit &
Unicredit
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Danish
ISIN LU0996352158
