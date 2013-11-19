Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich Wien AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2023

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.815

Reoffer price 99.815

Yield 5.9 pct

Spread 3889.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, Credit Agricole CIB & JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0997355036

