BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.20 pct w.e.f March 7
* Says sets overnight MCLR rate at 8.20 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2n5kiYW Further company coverage:
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich Wien AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2023
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price 99.815
Reoffer price 99.815
Yield 5.9 pct
Spread 3889.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, Credit Agricole CIB & JP Morgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0997355036
* Ceo keith skeoch tells analysts' call standard life still needs insurance business, no short-term plan to sell annuities back book
* Shares in both companies rise; rivals also higher (Adds detail, Standard Life CEO comment, analysts comment, shares)