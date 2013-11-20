TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese public funds should
change their government bond-heavy portfolio and aim at raising
higher returns as the country's working population ages and
payouts to retirees increase, a reform panel said in a report on
Wednesday.
The move is part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to
increase returns from the $2 trillion invested by public pension
funds, including the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).
Japan hopes to achieve this by having the funds trim their
massive holdsing of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and shift
to riskier assets that offer higher returns.
The seven-member panel met for the eighth time on Wednesday
and crafted the final report, proposing to improving governance
of public funds and beefing up investment returns.