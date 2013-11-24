Nov 25 Regulation is driving the trading of trillions of dollars worth of derivatives on to new electronic trading platforms, known as Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs).

The platforms are aimed at making derivatives trading more transparent, ending the practice of each trade being a privately negotiated contract between two parties and instead making the market more like a stock exchange.

In theory, the Dodd-Frank rules on SEFs that were drawn up in the United States are aimed at U.S. derivatives dealers and target the major interest rate, credit and foreign exchange derivatives linked to the U.S. dollar.

However Asian derivatives markets are experiencing disruption and fragmentation as a result of the new platforms.

Following is an explanation of SEFs and their potential impact on markets in Asia.

LAUNCH OF SEFs

SEFs were launched at the start of October during the U.S. government shutdown, with widespread confusion over how the rules related to them will apply.

In Asia, much of confusion was centred around the requirement that multi-dealer platforms had to register with U.S. regulators as a SEF, even if the products traded on those platforms are not specified by U.S. rules as ones that must be traded on SEFs.

That led to a fragmented market as market players classed as U.S. persons only want to trade on SEFs registered with U.S. regulators, while non-U.S. persons tended to avoid them.

MANDATORY TRADING

Trading on a SEF for the most common types of derivatives will become mandatory in early 2014. At that time, anyone classed as a "U.S. person" will have to conduct all their trades on these platforms. That means anyone in Asia wanting access to U.S. liquidity will also need to trade on a SEF. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)