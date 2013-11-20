Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount NZ$125 million

Maturity Date December 04, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.434

Yield 5.99 pct

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Westpac

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0997467344

Data supplied by International Insider.