Russia's Gazprom says Credit Agricole CIB to give it 700 mln euros loan
MOSCOW, March 7 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros ($739.8 million) for five years.
Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.464
Yield 2.436 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp
over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011637743
