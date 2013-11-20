Russia's Gazprom says Credit Agricole CIB to give it 700 mln euros loan
MOSCOW, March 7 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros ($739.8 million) for five years.
Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Electricite de France (EDF)
Issue Amount 1.4 billion euro
Maturity Date April 27, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.561
Yield 2.316 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119bp
Over the 2.25 pct DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Mizuho, Credit Agricole CIB,
Morgan Stanley & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011637586
* Plans to relocate its crowdfunding business to Eastern Australia, focusing more on Sydney and Melbourne
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016