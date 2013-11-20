BRIEF-Tomson expects to record rise in consol profit after tax for FY 2016
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date November 27, 2013
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 101.188
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC & TD securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0997430854
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.
BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungarian commercial banks should sharply cut mortgage interest rate spreads which have remained high even though central bank interest rates have fallen to record lows, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.