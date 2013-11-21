Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG (KLL)
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 10, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.222
Reoffer price 99.272
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp
Over the Swiss Government
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0228531437
