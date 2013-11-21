Fitch Rates UBS Group Funding (Switzerland)'s Guaranteed Debt Programme 'A'/'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG's USD30 billion senior debt programme ratings of 'A'/'F1'. The programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by UBS Group AG (A/Positive/F1), the group's holding company. The ratings are programme ratings and do not necessarily apply to all the notes issued under it. UBS Group Funding (Switzerland) AG is a wholly-owned direct subsidiary