Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel
(BFCM)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.464
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.3bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.