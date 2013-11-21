Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Taby Kommun

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 7bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 7bp

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005562717

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.