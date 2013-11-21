Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Autoroutes DU SUD DE LA France (ASF)

Issue Amount 31 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2028

Coupon 3.343 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.343 pct

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 181 million

euro when fungible

