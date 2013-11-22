Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 28, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.445

Reoffer price 100.445

Payment Date November 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000AAR0165

Data supplied by International Insider.