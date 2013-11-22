BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.445
Reoffer price 100.445
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000AAR0165
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.