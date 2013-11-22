The extremes in valuation differentials that have opened up globally as the year draws to a close will likely be a big factor as fund managers set out allocation plans for 2014.

** The MSCI Asia ex-Japan now trades at its widest discount to the S&P 500 since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/vup84v

** And within Asia, China trades at the biggest discount to the rest of the region. link.reuters.com/tup84v

** Even excluding banks, China is still at a comfortable discount to the region even after this week's big jump following the post-plenum fireworks.

** On a pure reversion to mean basis one can expect these gaps to narrow.

** For the move to sustain, however, the focus will be on earnings where, based on current forecasts, China still lags the rest of Asia. link.reuters.com/gyp84v

** Skeptics of China's reform agenda point out that none of the announcements so far have dealt with one of the biggest obstacles to growth ahead i.e. overcapacity.

** Francis Cheung at CLSA says "...reform halo will likely fade once markets realize 2014 will face slowing growth and reform implementation will take longer than expected."

** Till that halo comes off, however, these valuation gaps look like they are worth exploiting.

