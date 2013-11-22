BRIEF-CME Group says total open interest of 123.1 mln contracts on March 9, 2017
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Caisse D'amortissement DE LA Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.839
Yield 2.393 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct October 2023 OAT
Payment Date November 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas ,Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.25 billion euro
when fungible
Temp ISIN FR0011642693
ISIN FR0011521319
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.