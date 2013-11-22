Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Forderbank
Guarantor Federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 0.65 pct
Issue price 99.85
Reoffer price 99.85
Payment Date November 27, 2013
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1C9ZY9
