Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.555

Reoffer yield 2.445 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.2bp

Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,

LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings A + (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.