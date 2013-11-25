Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 15bp
Reoffer price 99.923
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000DB7XLL4
