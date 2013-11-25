Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price 99.923

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB7XLL4

