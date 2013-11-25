Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an increased on Monday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2028
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.005 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.2bp
Over the DBR Due July 2028
Payment Date December 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern Lb, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,
Nord LB, LBBW & WGZ Bank
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000MHB10J3
