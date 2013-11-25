Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 2, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Payment Date December 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CCB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0999485237
