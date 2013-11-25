Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 2, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Payment Date December 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0999485237

Data supplied by International Insider.