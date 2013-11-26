BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine expected to record an increase of net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
March 7 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from sale of properties during FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.