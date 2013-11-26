BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
NEW DELHI Nov 26 Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday it has won the Indian drug regulator's approval for marketing a generic version of Roche's Herceptin breast cancer treatment.
The biosimilar Trastuzumab, which Bangalore-based Biocon said it was jointly developing with U.S.-based Mylan Inc , is expected to be available to Indian patients in the fourth quarter of the financial year that ends in March, Biocon said in a statement.
"The Indian approval is an encouraging milepost as we plan to leverage this data to support regulatory filings in several countries across the globe," Biocon Chairwoman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said in the statement.
Roche decided not to pursue a patent application for its breast cancer drug Herceptin in India, the Swiss company said in August.
Global sales for Trastuzumab were about $6.4 billion in 2012, including about $21 million in India, Biocon said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit