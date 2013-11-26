BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date December 03, 2029
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.898
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB & credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN EU000A1G0BL1
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit