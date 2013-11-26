BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts Feb net profit of RMB119 mln
* Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date December 03, 2015
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price 99.66
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 5 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0999511768
ATHENS, March 7 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) agreed to sell its entire 99.8 percent stake in its South Africa Bank of Athens (SABA) subsidiary to AFGRI Holdings as part of an EU-approved restructuring plan, the bank said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say.