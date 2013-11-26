Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finmeccanica Finance S.A.

Guarantor Finmeccanica S.p.A.

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 98.505

Yield 4.75 pct

Spread 324.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 361bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

Unicredit, Bank of America, Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA,

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

JPMorgan, RBS, Santander & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.