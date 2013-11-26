Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.15 billion Danish crown

Maturity Date December 9, 2025

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.791

Reoffer price 99.791

Yield 4.16 pct

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nykredit Markets

Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN DK0030329818

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.7 billion Danish crown

Maturity Date June 6, 2024

Coupon 3-month CIBOR + 235 bps

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nykredit Markets

Listing NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN DK0030330071

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 700 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 6, 2023

Coupon 3-month NIBOR + 260 bps

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Listing Irish

Denoms (M) 1

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, DNB & Swedbank

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 900 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 5, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.923

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Listing Irish

Denoms (M) 1

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska HCM &Swedbank

ISIN XS0999631665

* * * *

Tranche 5

Issue Amount 1.6 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 5, 2024

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 270 bps

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Listing Irish

Denoms (M) 1

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Svenska HCM &Swedbank

ISIN XS0999631400

* * * *

Common terms

Full fees Undisclosed

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & A- (Fitch)

Data supplied by International Insider.