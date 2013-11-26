Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

ISIN XS0999561789

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 4, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 42bp

ISIN XS0999561276

* * * *

Common terms

Issue price 99.99

Reoffer price 99.99

Payment Date December 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.