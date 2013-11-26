Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp
ISIN XS0999561789
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 4, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 42bp
ISIN XS0999561276
* * * *
Common terms
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Payment Date December 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CCB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.