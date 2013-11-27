BRIEF-Katowice court orders Indos to pay 3.1 mln zlotys to suitor
* Katowice Court orders the company to pay 3.1 million zlotys ($760,270) plus interests and court costs to a suitor company from the chemicals industry
Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Holcim Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 9, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* Robert Elliott as next chairman of group with effect from 31 March 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a draft Republican proposal to dismantle Obamacare that was unveiled Monday, saying the proposed healthcare legislation was "out for review and negotiation."