Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, London Branch
Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 47bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47bp
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1000337128
Data supplied by International Insider.