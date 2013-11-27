Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 9.25 pct

Reoffer price 102.5

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 230 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0648456167

