European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
* Shares in Nestle India Ltd falls 4 percent after the company in a statement to exchanges denied any plans by its parent to increase stake the Indian unit. * Nestle India shares rose 2.6 percent on Wednesday on reports that its parent was looking to raise stake in the company. * Nestle India says: "No such negotiations are talking place," referring to the news item appearing in a leading financial daily titled "Nestle parent to increase stake in Indian arm by 12.24% for $1.2 bn", * Parent Nestle S.A. holds 34.28 percent stake in Nestle India while Maggi Enterprises Ltd holds 28.48 percent, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.