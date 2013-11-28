* Shares in Nestle India Ltd falls 4 percent after the company in a statement to exchanges denied any plans by its parent to increase stake the Indian unit. * Nestle India shares rose 2.6 percent on Wednesday on reports that its parent was looking to raise stake in the company. * Nestle India says: "No such negotiations are talking place," referring to the news item appearing in a leading financial daily titled "Nestle parent to increase stake in Indian arm by 12.24% for $1.2 bn", * Parent Nestle S.A. holds 34.28 percent stake in Nestle India while Maggi Enterprises Ltd holds 28.48 percent, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)